Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion continues to leak like a sieve

Bungie certainly knows what it's doing with Destiny 2, with the game seemingly in ruder health than ever and fans clamouring for upcoming expansion The Witch Queen (teaser above). One thing the developer has been less successful at, however, is stage-managing the reveals, with a steady stream of leaks providing information well before time—and on this occasion, it was the Australian Playstation Store that jumped the gun.

The listing for The Witch Queen appeared this morning and came with the usual store text detailing what it contains, so if you don't want to know then you're in the wrong place.

The big news is that weapon crafting is coming to Destiny 2, alongside a new weapon type: the Glaive. The flipside of these additions is that there's seemingly no new subclass, which would go against a major and hitherto-reliable leak on Pastebin: so clearly we'll have to wait and see on that one. The new destination for events will be Savathun's throne world, and the expansion is scheduled to release on February 22, 2022.

The store description reads, in part, as follows (cheers to TheGamePost):

"Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here."

The new weapon crafting system has this explanation: "Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.”

The official Destiny 2 showcase is scheduled for later today at 9AM PT / 5pm BST, and here's everything we know about the Season of the Lost.