Destiny 2 will have a crossplay beta next week, after Vault of Glass arrives

Destiny's original raid, Vault of Glass , is coming to its sequel this weekend, on May 22, with the latest This Week At Bungie blog post giving us the lowdown on what to expect. The post also announces a crossplay beta, running from May 25 to May 27.

First, though, there's the raid. You'll be able to start at 10 am PDT/5 pm BST on Saturday, at which point Guardians will be able to try and snatch that World First title. That's going to take some doing.

Here's the checklist you'll need to complete before winning the race:

Vault of Glass will launch with Contest Mode enabled for 24 hours, starting at 10:00 AM Pacific on Saturday, May 22.

You will need to be at 1300 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters.

Clearing the raid with Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director.

Completing each encounter in this newly unlocked Challenge Mode, while also finishing a curated list of Triumphs will be how a fireteam crosses the World First finish line.

To remove the guesswork, in the Challenge Mode, your team will wipe if you fail the conditions of the Triumph during the encounter.

If you fancy testing out crossplay, the beta will be available to all players across PC, Playstation, Xbox and Stadia on May 25 via the crossplay beta playlist. Upon completing three strikes on the playlist, you'll earn a unique "Stars Crossed" emblem. The beta exists specifically to test the matchmaking system, so you won't be able to invite friends to join you.

Crossplay is still planned to make its way to the game in Season 15 as announced back in February, so if the beta goes well, you can take that as a good indication that crossplay will be widely available by autumn. With the full system in place, you'll also be able to set your preferred platforms for crossplay matchmaking.

To get the most out of the current season until then