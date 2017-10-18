Destiny 2's loot cycle can feel endless and overwhelming for new players. You might find a loadout and look you adore, but 30 minutes of public events later you're sitting a pile of legendary engrams that outpace your style and setup in seconds. By infusing more powerful gear into the gear you want to keep, you can juice your existing loot's power level to keep it with you as you play. But, there's not much instruction and a few caveats that can confuse the process. Our Destiny 2 infusion guide should clear things up.