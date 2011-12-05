Defense Grid getting Portal 2 themed expansion starring Glados

[embed width="610" height="340"]http://youtu.be/n7bkewdgjKA[/embed]

Glados has escaped the confines of the Aperture Science testing facility, and has decided to spend a bit of time tormenting tower defence gamers instead. You Monster, the new expansion for Defense Grid, will add eight new maps and 35 challange missions, in which Glados will challenge you to hold back another alien invasion, noting your progress all the while and designing new tests for you to complete. The DLC is set to come out on Steam on December 7. Check out the Defense Grid site for more info.