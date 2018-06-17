Deep Rock Galactic update adds new mission type, makes beards more glorious

This week's update to Deep Rock Galactic, the co-op mining-themed horde shooter, was a beefy one: it added a new mission type, a new enemy and, most importantly, more beautiful beards.

The new mission type is called Salvage Operation, and involves the clean-up of a failed mining expedition. You and your party has to salvage three robots, escort them to an escape pod, repair the escape pod, and then hold off waves of enemies as it awaits blast-off. You can see it in action in the trailer above.

You'll have to contend with a new enemy called the Mactera Grabber, which will snatch you up from the floor, lift you up and then drop you, either onto some hard rocks or into a gaping chasm. The world is more dangerous, too, with new environmental hazards including blinding sand storms, wind tunnels, and red-hot, explosive magma rock.

Now onto the important bit: beards. The update adds proper bouncy beard physics, which look especially glorious in the anti-gravity segments. But it also deepens the appearance customisation system so that you can individually tweak hair, eyebrows, sideburns, moustaches and beards, which all have new options added.

If you want the full list of changes, including buffs, nerfs, and performance fixes, then read the patch notes.

