Dawngate site trails EA's new unannounced DoTA-like

Given the number of DoTA-likes being released, I can only assume the endgame is Meta Dota, an all-star version in which every hero is a different developer's attempt on the genre. It would be the most obtuse and complicated game ever created, and it's community would exist in a dark void of bile and anger. Here's another for its roster: Dawngate, which is EA studio Waystone Games' as-yet-unannounced game.

The Dawngate website was uncovered by Superannuation , who tweeted about its early release, while speculating that Waystone are the former free-to-play branch of Visceral Games.

"Dawngate is a new MOBA, built from the ground up to look and feel familiar while offering a whole new way to experience MOBA gameplay," states the site's cryptic description. "Dawngate empowers you to forge the champions you love for the roles you want in a competitive arena, shaped by ever-evolving, community-driven content and story."

Beyond that, details are non-existent. With the game's Twitter account locked and YouTube page empty, we're waiting on an official announcement to fill in the blanks. In the meantime, you can sign up for the beta at the Dawngate site .

Thanks, Joystiq .