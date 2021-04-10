Dawnbreaker is Dota 2's newest hero

There hasn't been much news from Dota 2 lately, except the anime spinoff series that arrived on Netflix last month. A massive update for the game is now out, which includes a new hero: the hammer-wielding Dawnbreaker.

Dawnbreaker is a new melee hero, described as a warrior from the Children of Light and "molded from the heart of a young metallic star." Her primary move, Starbreaker, involves whirling her hammer around three times. On the final strike, the hammer smashes down, stunning and damaging enemies in front of her. Who doesn't love swinging a giant hammer?

Dawnbreaker has three other abilities. Celestial Hammer sends her hammer flying in a single direction, damaging any enemies in the hammer's way and leaving a trail of fire. There's also Luminosity, which can be activated after three attacks and heals all allied heroes within 650 units around her—the more damage done in her attacks, the more healing her allies get. Finally, Solar Guardian creates a pulsing effect at any location close to an allied hero, damaging enemies and healing the team.

Dawnbreaker is arriving as part of the larger v7.29 Dota 2 update, which also contains some map updates, changes to XP, new and removed items, and much more. The full changelog can be found here.