Dawn of War III multiplayer open beta kicks off in Australia this weekend

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III releases next week – April 27 to be exact – but you can play it as soon as Saturday, thanks to an open beta. Running between April 22 and April 24, the free beta will "pit colossal armies of Space Marines, Eldar and Orks against one another in chaotic, over-the-top fights", which is almost exactly what I want to partake in during my weekends. How did they know?

To get an idea of what you're in for, Tom Senior's recent hands-on preview of the multiplayer component provides a good overview. "It's a complex strategy game with lots to master, but when the game's colossal walkers lead two huge armies into a clash for an important point I get the same kick I got from such encounters in Dawn of War 1," he wrote.

To see whether you'll be able to run the beta or not, the system requirements can be perused over here, while this recent story showcases some of the unit and army customisation. Be careful out there. To register for the beta, sign up over here.