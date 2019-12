[VAMS id="D3FHEJmJHF8ek"]

Some Darksider 2 developers gather on THE PLAINS OF LIMBO to chat about the sequel's new hero, Death. Compared to his brother, War, he's more agile, more serious and more purple. He has access to niftier weaponry as well, including his "Swiss Army Scythe," a pair of vicious sickles that can combine into a mighty scythe at Death's will. The first Darksiders had some decent demon-bashing. A speedier, more exotic hero should liven up the formula a bit.