D&D returns to iconic Eberron on tabletop and digital

The world of Eberron has come to Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition with a new release, Eberron: Rising from the Last War. A setting of magical technology, Eberron is a popular setting that until now only had digital support for D&D’s latest edition. The book contains both information about the setting of Eberron as well as rules, monsters, and character options for playing in it. The book was released simultaneously in physical form as well as across several of D&D’s digital platforms. Prior to this release, Eberron was only available as a short official supplement on DM’s Guild, the online D&D content marketplace which also plays host to a load of unofficial Eberron supplements and books from older editions.

Rising from the Last War is also available on your virtual tabletop, which is on your PC, which is a place where lots of us play D&D nowadays. I took some time to fiddle around with Roll20’s bundle version of the book, which is a pretty slick setup with tokens, maps, and a bit of adventure. Simple to set up and run, which is very good if you want to get some friends and jump into the setting.

(Image credit: Roll20 / Wizards of the Coast)

It’s also available on the virtual tabletop Fantasy Grounds (on Steam), as well as virtual rules platform D&D Beyond.

Eberron is a noir and pulp fantasy setting in which magic has been harnessed to fuel an industrial revolution. It also fueled a World War-like conflict called The Last War, which left the nations of the setting in a state of disarray as ancient, evil forces from prehistory return to stake their claims on the world. It’s well known for its many unorthodox takes on classic D&D monsters and races. Eberron was designed by Keith Baker, who won a worldwide setting search contest by Wizards of the Coast in the early 2000s. Eberron was beloved by many tabletop players from that time, but is perhaps best known to the general PC crowd as the setting of long-running (and still running!) MMORPG Dungeons & Dragons Online. (As well as short-lived RTS Dragonshard.)

You can check out Eberron: Rising from the Last War on the D&D website. The book is available from both Amazon and, like as not, your local game store.