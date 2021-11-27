Cyberpunk 2077 rated 'very positive' by new user reviews

Since it went on sale for half-price in the Steam Autumn sale, messy open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has been flooded with positive user reviews. It went from receiving just 78 thumbs-up on November 23, to 2,882 of them on November 24. The day after that 5,589 positive reviews were posted. At the same time, it's shot up the list of global top sellers and at the time of writing has the top spot.

"Some relatively minor glitches here and there, but overall a compelling story in an immersive world", writes Banelious, in one of those recent reviews. "Plus, if you're a fan of Keanu Reeves then you're bound to have a good time." Henex also gives it a thumbs-up, though says, "Nice game, come back in 2077 when its finished! xD"

Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Pawel Sasko was pleased to see these recommendations coming in, saying on Twitter, "You can’t imagine what it means to me" and thanking players for the "Over 15K very positive reviews in the last days". That number has now risen to 19,899 reviews.

Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 wasn't entirely written-off by Steam users before now. "Played a couple minutes. Nice game" wrote Jarhem back in February, with 330 hours on record. That's hard to argue with.