Cyberpunk 2077 fan film shows what the RPG would look like in live-action

A trailer for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 fan film Phoenix Program has been released online. The trailer, which caught the attention of CD Projekt Red, was made by action movie director and stunt coordinator Vi-Dan Tran, and features a host of talented Cyberpunk 2077 cosplayers.

It's a slick trailer that features some close lookalikes including the male version of the game's main protagonist, V, and a Johnny Silverhand cosplayer who looks so much like Keanu Reeves it's eerie. You might recognise Silverhand's actor, Maul Cosplay from the one time he cosplayed as The Witcher's Geralt of Rivia and had a charming day out at a theme park.

The production of Phoenix Program is currently on hold due to the cast being in self-isolation, but it looks worth the wait. In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, the RPG will have as much DLC as The Witcher 3, and will offer customizable genitals—lovely.