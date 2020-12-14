Should you choose Angel or Skye in Cyberpunk 2077's Automatic Love quest? Your search for Evelyn Parker whisks you away to Clouds, a dollhouse in Night City. You'll need to part with some eddies and ditch your weapons before you can chat to one of the dolls though. There are some spoilers ahead, so click away if you're not quite ready to find out what happens in Clouds.

After arriving at Clouds you'll pay 500 Eurodollars to jack into the computer at reception. Then you're asked to pick a safe word. Interestingly, it appears that you have two matches: Skye and Angel. Both characters are dolls that'll end up parting with some valuable information, but should you choose Angel or Skye in Cyberpunk 2077's Automatic Love quest?

Cyberpunk 2077 Angel or Skye: Which doll should you choose?

While it may sound as though you're making an important decision here, your choice won't make a difference to the story. Regardless of whether you choose Angel or Skye, your conversation in the booth ultimately arrives at the same outcome.

If you're curious, there are a few tiny differences tied to your decision. If you choose Angel, the receptionist sends you to booth six, whereas you'll head to booth nine to speak to Skye. The dialogue also varies slightly between each of the dolls, but you'll collect the same information by the end of your session with them. So, feel free to choose whomever you want and head into the next room to talk to them once you're ready.

If you're only concerned about finding Evelyn, use the safeword immediately to speed up the conversation. There's no need to offer the doll the 900 Eurodollar bribe as they'll tell you what you need to know if you choose the "Need your help. Please" option when it appears.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

You don't need to rush this section if you don't want to, though. At first, the doll will give a cryptic answer when you question them about Evelyn, so you can spend some time talking about your own predicament instead. As I mentioned earlier, you can use the safeword at any time to halt the conversation, but its worth pushing the dialogue as far as you can first. You did travel all the way over to Westbrook, Japantown and hang around outside Clouds for this opportunity after all.

Once you mention the safeword, you'll have a chance to question the doll about Evelyn once more, and this time they'll be more forthcoming with the information you're looking for. They'll mention an incident with a client, and direct you to Tom, who they claim knows more about the situation. Now you have some more detective work to do.