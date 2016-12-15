Cyanide's Call of Cthulhu teases eerie new screens

Although Frogwares was first announced as the developer for incoming Lovecraftian-flavoured investigation horror game Call of Cthulhu, publisher Focus Home later revealed Cyanide—they of Blood Bowl and Styx: Master of Shadows—would instead take the helm. We've not heard an inordinate amount since, bar this E3 trailer, but today the official video game adaptation of Chaosium's pen and paper RPG has teased a handful of new screens.

Set to release in full next year, Call of Cthulhu follows the tale of Edward Pierce, a war vet-turned-private detective in 1920s Boston. Hired to investigate the Darkwater isolated island, things quickly get weird as reality makes way for paranormal activity.

"Between the haunting environments, twisted story, and the ever-looming threat of the Great Old Ones, Call of Cthulhu promises a darkly satisfying experience for Lovecraft fans and newcomers alike," promises the blurb on the game's website, which is a tone the following screens are on their way to capturing.

No concrete release date just yet, but Call of Cthulhu is due at some stage in 2017. Until then, Jonathan Bolding's article which asks can Call of Cthulhu ever be a good videogame is an interesting read, and here's another look at the most recent trailer: