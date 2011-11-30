Cryptic's Neverwinter MMO gets first real trailer, focuses on story

http://youtu.be/HnCF5yNVxhI

Cryptic recently took the wraps off Neverwinter's MMO makeover , but in terms of viewable media, the developer's been rather, er, cryptic. That all ends today, however, as this nice story trailer - complete with its own gruff, grizzled veteran regaling grim tales in the back of a bar - has suddenly appeared on the Internet. If that's not enough, there's also a dragon. And a bridge! Who doesn't love those? Adventure northward - through this precarious morass of words - to see for yourself.