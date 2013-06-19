Crusader Kings Chronicles: Lords of the North, Chapter 2

Victory or Valhall! With the release of Crusader Kings II: The Old Gods, the time has come once again to weave a stirring saga of war, love, betrayal, and adventure. This is the Crusader Kings Chronicle: Lords of the North.

Last time , I set sail as Chief Þórólfr of Nordland to raid the Baltic coasts. The plunder I brought back would allow me to hire mercenaries, and begin my bid to become King of Norway. My plans had to change, however, when Haraldr Fairhair dishonorably attacked my lands while my men were away, forcing me to swear fealty to him. The House of Stórr will not bow for long, however, and already the flame of freedom smolders. Onward!

