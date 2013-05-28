Crusader Kings 2: The Old Gods sets sail with hardcore, beard-glorifying launch trailer

I've been more excited about playing as pagans in Crusader Kings 2 than anything else PC gaming related so far this year, and the wait is finally over! The medieval grand strategy juggernaut's fifth expansion, The Old Gods, has released with a "Hardcore" trailer that pairs 9th century vikings, beards, and boats with one of their greatest anachronistic complements: shredding electric guitar riffs.

Even if you don't purchase Old Gods, you'll get the fairly massive Patch 1.10 for free. If you need more details on the expansion to decide if you want to grab it, I've been following every tidbit of pre-release info home at night and analyzing it all through its windows while it sleeps . The short version? It has vikings now.

Now is also a good time to get caught up on the first Crusader Kings Chronicle . Nudge nudge.