Crusader Kings 2: The Old Gods contest gives you the chance to create an in-game event

Life for the pagan warriors of 867 AD was certainly eventful. You had to decide which of the many gods you'd offer a freshly chopped head, fight over the exact distribution of the spoils of a successful pillage, and endure continuous interruption from the members of Led Zeppelin, who were constantly looking for inspiration for 1970s rock songs.

Now Paradox are offering you the chance to add your own notable pagan conundrums to their upcoming Crusader Kings 2 expansion, The Old Gods.

The competition asks players to create an in-game event, providing the title, description and potential outcomes. Of the submitted entries, three winners will picked, and their submissions will be added into the game.

Here are the rules, as laid out by Paradox:

It has to be a simple, one-shot event. No follow-ups, no event series. It can be historical, humorous, serious, or any combination of those - as long as it fits the period. We prefer character events, but you can also create a narrative event if you want to include more text. The event will be restricted to pagans (and Zoroastrians). It's up to you whether it should be generic enough to be available to all of them, or if it should be limited to Norse Pagans, Zoroastrians, Tengri or another specific group. Unless you have an event picture in mind, we'll pick an appropriate artwork for the event. The event needs both a trigger and an effect. The trigger can be as simple as being an adult and having a certain religion, or something more restrictive. The effect shouldn't be too severe or impact the game too much, as this will be more of a flavor event. The event can have multiple options with different effects, or just one. (Having additional options that only show up if the character has a certain trait can be a nice touch, but it isn't required.) Take care not to write too much, as the text needs to fit inside the event window. If it's too long, we'll shorten it as needed if your event is picked as one of the winners.

Beyond seeing their work added to the expansion, the winners will receive the CKII Bundle, including the game and all previous DLC, as well as a copy of March of the Eagles.

To enter, just add your event idea to this thread on the Paradox forums.

Crusader Kings 2: The Old Gods is due out May 28th. For more on the game, check out the latest video development diaries below.