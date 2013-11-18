Crusader Kings 2: Sons of Abraham video focuses on Jewish and Islamic improvements

Thanks to a slip of the finger, I'm now thinking about the game Crusader Kingz. I imagine it would be a grand strategy in which you formed a hip-hop collective and, through bribery, intrigue, and sick rhymes, conspired to bring down the So Solid Crew. I would play the heck out of that game. As it turns out, though, this development diary is more concerned with Crusader Kings 2 and its Sons of Abraham DLC. Where the last video concentrated on changes to Christianity and Papal politics, this time Paradox show you their new Jewish and Muslim mechanics. That's mechanics as in game systems.

Crusader Kings 2: Sons of Abraham will be released later today, for around $10.