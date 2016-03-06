Crossbows modded into Fallout 4

This week on the Mod Roundup (yee-haw!), a modder adds some much needed crossbows to Fallout 4—but watch out, some of your enemies can use them too. Also, XCOM 2 gets a UI mod that tracks your soldiers' lifetime stats during your campaign and lets you know how good they are at beating the odds. Finally, if you're tired of manually replacing your water pipes with heating pipes in the Snowfall expansion to Cities: Skylines, there's a mod that makes it a one-click affair—if you can afford it.

Here are the most promising mods we've seen this week.

Crossbows of the Commonwealth, for Fallout 4

Download link

Crossbows. In Fallout 4. Good idea! And this isn't some hastily slapped-together weapon skin, it's a nicely animated and fully functional addition to your arsenal. You can add attachments to it at your workbench, you can load it up with flaming arrows, and it's a silent weapon that compliments any of your stealthy characters. Just be careful: if you use this mod, raiders you encounter might be armed with crossbows as well.

Lifetime Stats, for XCOM 2

Download link

This mod adds some UI information that tells you your soldiers' stats throughout your campaign. You can now see how many lifetime shots they've taken, how often they've hit or missed, and how many of their shots have been critical ones. It also includes some fun details like how often your soldiers have overcome the odds. In other words, how lucky they've been in the past. Let's hope their luck holds out just a little longer.

Water Pipe Upgrader, for Cities: Skylines Snowfall

Download link

If you're playing the Snowfall expansion for Cities: Skylines, upgrading your water pipes to heating pipes just got a lot easier. Like, one-click easier. Rather than running along each section of pipe, you can upgrade them all at once—if you have the cash—with a single click. I don't feel like it's a cheat: there's nothing particularly enjoyable about retracing all your pipes by hand, a section at a time. This just makes getting your city warm a whole lot easier.