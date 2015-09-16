Counter-Strike: Global Offensive gets new animations and hitboxes

After much community demand, Valve has rolled out a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive patch addressing complaints about character animations and hitbox detection. It's a mammoth update, but the biggest change is probably the brand new player body and world model weapon animations.

The studio has also created a solution to the enduring problem of weapon models sometimes sticking through walls, doors or other surfaces (for a good demonstration of that problem, check out this video). Oh, and the M4A1-S now has reduced price, armor penetration, ROF and an increased base spread.

Again, the update is substantial so it's worth browsing the patch notes in their entirety. After that, go read Michal Malachowski's tips on how to master the AWP.