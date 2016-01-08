Could piracy be scuppered within two years?

Look, I don't know the first thing about cracking games, but I had been led to believe that piracy was inevitable, like the common cold or post-sambuca regret. But according Phoenix, the founder of Chinese hacking forum 3DM, the days of gambling on suspect game torrents may be drawing to a close.

FIFA 16 and Just Cause 3 have so far resisted all attempts to crack them. Both use a second layer of encryption called Denuvo that protects underlying DRM, and it's giving 3DM's cracking champ Jun a hard time.

"Recently, many people have asked about cracks for Just Cause 3," Phoenix writes. "The last stage is too difficult and Jun nearly gave up, but last Wednesday I encouraged him to continue.

"I still believe that this game can be compromised. But according to current trends in the development of encryption technology, in two years time I’m afraid there will be no free games to play in the world."

Yes, it reads a little like Nostradamus, but it's unusual to hear any hacker or pirate speak of their pursuit as anything but assured.

