Corsair's new DDR5 RAM clocks in at 6.4GHz

A new age of RAM is upon us with the introduction of DDR5, but as with most PC components these days, you’d be lucky to get your hands on any. It’s so much of a problem that eBay scalpers are selling sticks for up to six times the retail price, and with some folks picking up fancy new DDR5 compatible motherboards, with nowhere else to turn they may just pay it.

But still, DDR5 is the new hotness and this means gamers are going to want it. Back in the ancient days of DDR4, we often saw overclockers working around the clock to try to get those sweet high speeds. In 2019 G.Skill managed a whopping 6GHz using an 8GB Trident Z Royal module. Micron then took the record by a few extra Hz with an 8GB Crucial Ballistix Elite 4000 memory module.

Now that DDR5 is on the scene we are seeing even crazier speeds. G.Skill already pushed DDR5 to 7GHz but it wasn’t good enough, so with the aid of liquid nitrogen DDR5 continued to challenge with ever higher speeds.

Now Corsair has entered the ring with new high speed DDR5 Dominator Platinum RGB kits, clocking in at 6.4GHz and 6.2GHz. Both come in sets of 2 16GB sticks, and for most gamers that 6.2GHz should be more than enough. But many don't like to stick to their limits.

According to Corsair, the company's 32 GB Vengeance DDR5 RAM was used to push to the limit by overclocker mllrkllr88. They managed 8,149 MHz when using liquid nitrogen, (Do get a look at the images) paired with an Alder Lake processorof course. On HWBOT the score comes in as 7th highest speed worldwide, so DDR5 is looking about as quick as the speed it flies off shelves.

I will continue to stare wistfully out the window or into preposterous online listings while I dream of DDR5. I can’t wait to see what speeds we are at by the time I can find any in a shop.