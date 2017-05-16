Corsair wants you to park your backside into its racing themed gaming chairs

Corsair is expanding its product line to include its first gaming chair, the T1 Race available in five different color combinations. As the name implies, Corsair's first foray into the gaming chair market is aimed at gamers who want a racing themed rocker rather than a traditional office chair.

The frame of the T1 Race is made of "solid steel" that Corsair promises will offer a "lifetime of sturdiness." This is topped with dense foam cushions made of PU leather with color-matched stitching and base accents.

Neck and lumbar pillows are supposed to keep gamers comfortable for all day gaming. If you need a few minutes to snooze, the T1 can recline 180 degrees to lay flat. You can also adjust the lift via Class 4 gas and adjust the tilt up to 10 degrees. Armrests offer height, width, position, and angle adjustments as well.

It's not surprising to see Corsair muscle into the market for racing-themed gaming chairs. In our experience they're not necessarily better than traditional office-style desk chairs, but like RGB lighting, they bring a distinct style to the scene that is growing in popularity.

Corsair's asking price is $350, which puts the T1 Race in direct competition with Vertagear's SL5000, our current pick for the best gaming chair. The design looks similar, though until we have a chance to test the T1 Race, we can't say which is the more comfortable of the two.

If the T1 Race is more your style, you can order one right now direct from Corsair in all black or in choice of white, blue, black, and red accents.