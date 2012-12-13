Company of Heroes 2 trailer shows multiplayer carnage, tank death

The Company of Heroes 2 singleplayer campaign will focus on the Soviets, but in multiplayer we'll also get to command the Wermacht, who have received some significant updates since Company of Heroes 1. The multiplayer alpha is imminent, which means lucky invitees will get more time to figure out some of the quirks of the new asymmetrical multiplayer set-up. In Company of Heroes 1, the US had a slight advantage in the early game, which gradually tilted as both armies built up their bases. Relic say they want to keep both sides even at all phases of battle to encourage closer contests. Whatever happens, millions of tanks will die gloriously.