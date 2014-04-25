Company of Heroes 2 is free to try and cheap to buy this weekend

If Company of Heroes 2 has popped into your Steam account, don't panic, it's not a brazen stealth annexation on Sega's part, but the start of a free weekend for Relic's intense real time strategy. The game earned a plump score of 80 in our review , and is a good bet if you enjoy air strikes and LOUD ANGRY WAR NOISE.

The game will enjoy a 66% discount until Monday 6pm GMT / 11am PDT / 2pm EDT, hours after the free weekend ends at 9pm GMT / 2pm PDT / 5pm EDT on Sunday. The free weekend's happening to mark Elbe day, the first contact between US and Russian forces during the twilight days of World War 2. It might also introduce players to CoH 2's multiplayer mode ahead of the upcoming Western Front Armies expansion , which will add the US army and the German Oberkommando in June.

It's been a good week for fans of World War 2 games. The excellent Red Orchestra 2 was given away for free earlier in the week , and its standalone expansion Rising Storm is 75% off until Monday.