Company of Heroes 2 shows gameplay cuts, cold soldiers

Company of Heroes 2's marching orders bumped its original January 2013 release to March, but the latest trailer for the WWII RTS reveals an Eastern Front very much active with tank slug-outs, a sniper's playground of ruined villages, and a militarized take on fending off winter's chill with a playful flamethrower tickle. As always, Relic's proprietary Essence 3 engine surges with power through impressive destruction effects and its characteristically insane level of detail at close angles. And if you've missed out on the original Company of Heroes' withering warfare, you can plunk down $1 over at the Humble Bundle for the full game and its expansions.