Comments are back, will use Disqus as a temporary measure

A dramatic reconstruction of the rebuilding of comments. Or something.

Good news for those of you who've been waiting to lecture Rich over his flagrant deviation from Game of Thrones canon: we're finally lifting the eerie silence that has fallen over the PC Gamer community.

As you've probably noticed, our forum and comment threads have been disabled since the discovery of a malicious script that was lurking in the forum's code. Thankfully, an investigation revealed that no user data had been compromised , but we're going to use this downtime to review our choice of forum software. As a result, we're not yet ready to re-introduce the site's native community functionality.

As a temporary solution, we've added support for the third-party commenting platform Disqus. That means, whether you're a long-standing member of the PCG community, or looking to join the discussion for the first time, you'll need to sign up for a Disqus account. Don't worry: it's a painless process, and one that can be optionally done through a Facebook, Google+ or Twitter log-in.

For the most part, this interim system will work a lot like the old one. You'll be able to comment, reply, upvote valuable contributions, and downvote irrelevance. While not all of the comments from the old system are currently visible, whatever direction we go in, the databases will be merged and so none of your posts, existing or new, will be lost. And as an added bonus, Disqus supports line breaks, so your multiple paragraphs of thoughtful prose will no longer be condensed into an unreadable word jam.

Thanks to the switch, there will likely be some new usernames floating around. Pop below to introduce yourself to your fellow rebranded community members.

Update: If you find your comments are being held for moderation, the most likely reason is you haven't verified your email with Disqus. Do that, and the system should start auto-waving you through.