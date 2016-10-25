Claymation "Skyrim Memories" video stars the, wait for it... Play-Doh-Vakiin

From the skilled hands of master claysmith Lee Hardcastle comes Skyrim Memories, a tribute to some of the most exciting moments of Nord adventure, rendered entirely in claymation. Shanking spiders, clobbering dragons, yelling at guys (as you do when you're the Dovahkiin), and making friends with locals: It's all in a day's work for the world's shoutiest, squishiest fantasy hero.

Hardcastle's work, created in conjunction with Bethesda, marks the forthcoming launch of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, which will be out on October 27 or 28, depending on which part of the world you call home. It promises numerous enhancements over the original game, including spectacularly upgraded graphics, and if you already own Skyrim and its three DLC releases—Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn—you'll get it free.