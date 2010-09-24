Civilization V is out worldwide

Civilization V is finally out in the UK and the rest of the world. You can read about why it's awesome in our review . If you're still unsure about it, then you can still get the demo from Steam. If, after all that, you're still on the fence, then maybe the new launch trailer, included below, will tip you over the edge.

If you're diving into the game for the first time this weekend, check out our guide to getting started for a few handy tips. Meanwhile, enjoy the trailer, and its majestic soundtrack that sounds quite a lot like The West Wing theme. It was nice knowing you, see you in a few months.