Civilization 5 Polynesia pack and free maps out this week

2K Games have announced that they will be releasing new Civilization 5 DLC this Thursday. The Polynesia pack will add the Polynesian civilisation and new research trees that can be used to unlock new cultural wonders like the Moai stone heads of Easter Island, and military units like the Maori Warriors. There will also be a new scenario called Paradise Found in which you must take charge of one of four tribes and fight for supremacy in Polynesia.

A map pack will also be released for free alongside the new DLC, adding the Skirmish, Ring and Ancient Lake maps to everyone's game. The new maps will arrive automatically through a Steam update.

