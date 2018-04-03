Chrono Trigger's old graphics are coming back

JRPG darling Chrono Trigger took its time coming to PC. 23 years, in fact. Lamentably, the version we got was a mobile port, itself based on the DS port, laden with an awful UI that was designed for touch screens, ugly “high-resolution” graphics and some extra bugs for good measure. This put something of a damper on its surprise arrival. There’s still some hope for it yet, however, as a series of updates were just announced.

“We have been working on addressing the issues that you’ve raised, and will be releasing a number of patches over the coming months as we continue to support Chrono Trigger on Steam,” the update on the Steam page explains.

The first patch is due out in the first half of this month and will introduce the option to switch between the mobile graphics and the “original graphical style” of Chrono Trigger.

A full list of changes will be posted when the patch appears. The other two will drop over the coming months. Here’s hoping this will inspire similar updates for some of the equally-maligned Final Fantasy ports.