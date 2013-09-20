Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior vikings go berserk in new alpha footage

As if you weren't angry enough already. Chivalry: Deadliest Warrior , the upcoming expansion to Chivalry: Medieval Warfare , has a new teaser video of the vikings, one of the new "historical" classes set to be introduced in the first-person, hack-and-slash multiplayer game. And true to form, the vikings like to go berserk.

As the video begins, our hapless Medieval knights are trying to move siege machines through the heavy snow. The bloodthirsty grunting we hear can only be the start of some very unfortunate events for the more chivalric warriors. There's only so much their plate armor can do to fend off a determined northern man with a gigantic ax.

The folks at Torn Banner Studios have given the vikings some attributes that should set them apart in the expansion's historical deathmatch scenario. Vikings depend on speed, and as they attack with combinations, their speed will increase, according to the developer . They can also dual-wield one-handed weapons and are experts at throwing their shields and coloring their beards. And bear furs. Of course there will be unlockable bear furs to equip.

The video below also gives us another quick look at the Spartan and Samurai classes, who along with the pirate and the ninja , round out the list of warriors we've heard about since the expansion was announced last month.