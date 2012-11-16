Chivalry bludgeons its way to number one in PC download chart

This week's PC download chart is a battleground that spans the ages, and sees Football Manager 2013 knocked off the top of the table by a bunch of people wielding pitchforks. And, no, we don't mean Millwall fans.

Up from number two to take over the top spot like a charging knight trying to save a damsel in distress, only with a mace and more bloodlust than a viking on a rugby tour, is medieval battler Chivalry .

Just behind it, flexing what appears to be a cheese wire and sporting a menacing look, is Hitman: Absolution, the subject of our 35% discount offer .

The single new entry in the chart is Battlefield 3 Premium Edition , an add-on which offers players all five Battlefield 3 expansion packs - and you get them two weeks earlier than the rest of the grunts out there.

Here's the global top ten from Green Man Gaming in full...

1. Chivalry

2. Hitman: Absolution

3. XCOM: Enemy Unknown

4. Football Manager 2013

5. Borderlands 2

6. Borderlands 2 Season Pass

7. Battlefield 3 Premium Edition

8. Assassin's Creed III

9. Guild Wars 2

10. Dishonored

Brought to you in association with Green Man Gaming.