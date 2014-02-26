Chill out with Batman: Arkham Origins' Cold, Cold Heart DLC April 22

Cold, Cold Heart, an open world, story-driven piece of DLC for Batman: Arkham Origins will focus on Mr. Freeze. The DLC will delve into the origins (ding!) of the villain, and will play like a “mini-chapter” in the main game. This is a different approach than the Initiation DLC, which WB Games' Ames Kirshen said played more like a challenge map with a little bit of narrative to tie it together.

All we really know at this point is that The Batman will add some new gadgets to his utility belt in the DLC, including the XE Suit, build to deal with Mr. Freeze's henchmen's cryogenic weapons.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal said it's been working hard on Cold, Cold Heart. So hard, in fact, that it has taken priority over fixing some game-breaking bugs in the game. “The team is currently working hard on the upcoming story DLC,” the game's community manager recently said . “and there currently are no plans for releasing another patch to address the issues that have been reported on the forum.”

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate, a 2.5D side-scrolling game set in the same universe, is coming to Steam on April 2 .

