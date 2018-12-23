Popular

Celeste adding free ultra-hard levels early next year

More than 500,000 copies sold in 2018.

Matt Thorson, creator of tricky platformer Celeste, is giving away a late Christmas present to fans of the game: free levels. These "very hard" levels will be ready early next year, he announced on Twitter this week. 

He also said he'll be revealing his next game around the same time the levels are ready—other than Celeste, he's best known for co-op platformer TowerFall Ascension.

It's no surprise it's sold as many as 500,000 copies this year. As Shaun wrote in his review, it's a vibrant, challenging platformer, and adds the kind of narrative that so many games in the genre lack. It's also one of the best indie games you can play right now.

It's on sale on Steam for $16/£12.

