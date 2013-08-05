CD Projekt RED opens up a new studio

CD Projekt RED is taking over the world! Well—the world of Poland, anyway. Originally based in Warsaw, the The Witcher developer is now setting up another studio away from home in Krakow. The new studio will be working on in-development titles The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 , meaning we'll hopefully get to find out what the deal is with that vaguely preying mantis-like cyborg-lady soon.

While the new studio's primary function will be to contribute to the development of the Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, GamesIndustry.biz also reports that the Krakow studio will also be working on the two "smaller" games hinted at back in March.

News broke on CD Projekt RED's blog , where studio head Adam Badowski said, “A new studio, new people and new energy – we're growing and we're extremely excited that we can tap into the potential that Krakow has to offer. We want to continue to make better and better RPGs and the new studio is another big step in that direction." The blog also points to a careers page , if you happen to possess any of those computational programmerizing skills and want to join the CPR's no doubt rollicking studio parties.