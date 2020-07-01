CD Projekt Red confirms Cyberpunk 2077 will be censored in Japan

Cyberpunk 2077 will be slightly different in Japan, CD Projekt Red has confirmed. The revisions for Japan mostly concern nudity, but intestines and "genital shaped objects" will also be removed.

According to a statement provided by CD Projekt Red, the changes have been made in order to comply with the Japanese rating agency CERO's requirements. Instances of nudity will be covered up with underwear in Japan, including on the protagonist.

Elsewhere, certain cut scenes of a sexual nature have been edited, while "some wound surfaces as well as intestines are edited." Some billboards, graffiti and "genital shaped objects" have either been edited or removed. Customizable genitals? Not in Japan.

"The act of dismemberment itself during combat is not changed in any way," the statement confirms. It adds that no actual events have been cut from the game – it'll just be pared back a bit in the nudity and gore departments.

Cyberpunk 2077 has generally received 18+ ratings throughout the world, which seems to have pleased at least one person on the dev team. Thankfully, the game won't be banned or censored in Australia like many feared.

