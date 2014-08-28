CCP Games closes San Francisco office, loses two key executives

EVE Online studio CCP Games has announced the closure of its San Francisco office as part of an effort to "merge and streamline" its operations following the decision to end development of the World of Darkness MMO. Perhaps more significantly, it has also lost the services of its chief financial officer and chief marketing officer.

News of the closure came by way of CCP's latest financial statement, which you can read in its entirety here , if Icelandic is your thing. If not, The Mittani provided a translated version stating that "revenue and margin in the first half of the year were stable compared to the same period last year and marketing and general operating expenses declined." On the downside, pulling the plug on World of Darkness "resulted in considerable costs due to the termination provisions, depreciation and write-downs of particular intangible assets."

"As part of our plans to combine and simplify our business in key operational company, we will soon say goodbye to two of the Company's management," CCP CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson said in the translated report. "Joe Gallo and David Reid [have done] a great job for the CCP and I wish them all the best for the future."

As the CMO, Reid was relatively well-known among EVE fans thanks to interviews like these about EVE Valkyrie and the future of virtual reality . In a tweet following the announcement, he said that he was not laid off but chose to leave the company to get away from the constant traveling between the US and Iceland; CCP clarified that Gallo also opted to leave voluntarily.