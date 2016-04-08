Catch the Democracy 3: Africa stream from the PCG Weekender

Some of you came to the Weekender for the fully simulated racing chair, others to experience the Vive. Still others took a more studious approach, getting to grips with the new iteration of gaming's most challenging political sim. Democracy 3: Africa was on the show floor and Jeff Sheen from Stargazy Studios was on hand to talk intimidating interfaces, African economies and the importance of infrastructure.

Unless you were taking notes, some of that fine detail might have been forgotten, and it really wouldn't do to destabilise a fledgling democracy. Here's Jeff's stream breaking down how you can tackle some of politics' biggest problems.