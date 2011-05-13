Cargo! trailer drops a steamship from orbit

Ice Pick Lodge are best known for the dark and strange survival horror, The Void , but they've taken a very different direction with their next game, Cargo, swapping moody existentialism for giant penguins.

The aim of the game is to entertain tiny fat naked baby-men, so that you can use the "fun" they produce to buy new objects from the sky. The video above gives us the first footage of the creation tools that will let you combine these bought objects into vehicles and other contraptions. It looks bonkers but wonderful.