Call of Duty: WWII includes classic map from original games

If you played the original Call of Duty, its 2004 United Offensive expansion, or Call of Duty 2 one year later, you'll probably remember Carentan. The French rural town was one of these games' most iconic maps—and now a modern interpretation is heading to Call of Duty: WWII.

Available at launch as a Bonus Map for Season Pass holders, Carentan sees players battling "through the destroyed buildings and fortified streets of this war-torn French town in an all-out battle for a strategic German stronghold," says Activision. Activision hasn't said whether or not the map will be available to all players down the line, but we've reached out for confirmation either way.

At present, there's not much to go on beyond that brief description and this image:

Here's the original in motion, courtesy of YouTube person grievousmichel:

Call of Duty: WWII is due November 3, 2017. In the meantime, read Tyler's words on why its recent beta was pretty damn fun.