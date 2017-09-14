Call of Duty: WWII beta will be free for everyone later this month

Call of Duty: WWII will get a PC beta on September 29, and the good news is you won't have to preorder to get access – anyone can jump aboard. It'll run for a whole weekend before wrapping up on October 2, and it'll take place on Steam.

According to Sledgehammer Games in their announcement, the beta is designed to stress test "core gameplay systems and online backend infrastructure at scale". It's also designed to give PC users a hands-on period with the game while the studio goes about its business fine tuning and optimising.

Here are the minimum required specs, but these won't necessarily apply to the full game, Sledgehammer warns. Recommended specs are still forthcoming.

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

CPU: Intel® Core™ i3 3225 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB RAM

HDD: 25 GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 @ 2GB or better

DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible