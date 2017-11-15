Call of Duty: WW2 launches PC update, reinstates dedicated servers

Earlier this week, Call of Duty: WW2 developer Sledgehammer Games pledged its commitment to PC players amid ongoing server troubles. Now, global dedicated servers have been reinstated, and the war shooter's much-anticipated PC update is now live.

Announced via Twitter overnight, XP has now been returned to normal progression and global dedicated servers are go—with the devs "monitoring results" for the time being.

STATUS UPDATE: We've returned XP to normal progression and our PC Game Update is now live. Continuing to roll out dedicated servers globally, and monitoring results. More updates to come. Keep the feedback coming! #CODWWIINovember 14, 2017

In a separate Steam community post, Sledgehammer announced that the WW2's long-awaited PC update is also live—and that it's clamping down on cheaters and hackers.

"Cheaters and hackers create a plethora of issues in-game and ruin the overall experience for everyone," reads the post. "We are committed to banning those who exploit the game to gain advantage over other players. However, you all are integral to our process, and we appreciate your help. Please utilize the in-game reporting feature for suspected cheating."

The dev then lists a series of bug and general fixes the update targets which extends to the game's zombie mode, as well as buffing and nerfing a number of the game's guns. Speaking to the latter, expect the Walther Toggle Action Shotgun to deal more damage at "extremely" close range, while the BAR Rifle now has a decreased fire rate and widened hip fire spread.

Full details on Call of Duty: WW2's PC update can be found in this direction. The latest on COD Points and Emblems can be read here.