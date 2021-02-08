Call Of Duty: Warzone's vehicular invisibility glitch is back

You've gotta feel sorry for Raven. Just as it looked like the Call Of Duty: Warzone developer finally had a handle on its recurring stim problem, a second invisibility glitch has reared its ugly head in the beleaguered battle royale.

As reported by Eurogamer, it looks like this is a recurrence of the nasty invisibility glitch that arrived alongside the game's new attack helicopters last December. This time, it appears limited to the game's Armoured Royale mode, which grants each squad an armoured up truck sporting a mounted turret. The previous bug similarly concerned the helicopters' passenger turret, leading players to believe we're looking at the same issue.

The previous glitch was only fixed after the developer temporarily removed helicopters from the game. A similar fix would likely require the removal of Armoured Royale outright (can't have a truck mode without trucks), though it appears there's a more fundamental issue at play with how Warzone handles vehicles.

Unfortunately, this is only one of two invisibility issues affecting Warzone right now. A ghillie suit cosmetic has apparently been more effective than intended, literally turning its wearers invisible. Warzone has been generally overwhelmed with issues in recent months, enough that Morgan Park was able to rank 'em by badness—with many still active at time of writing.

Nevertheless, Warzone remains incredibly popular, helping drive Call Of Duty to 100 million monthly players in 2020. Surprising nobody, Activision has plans to keep the battle royale running through this year's entry. Let's hope we're able to see each other clearly on the battlefield by then.