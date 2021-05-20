Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 Reloaded update is here and sweatier than ever

Yippee-ki-yay, motherfluffers—Call of Duty: Warzone has done the time warp and found itself firmly planted in the '80s. The Season 3 Reloaded update dropped today, bringing sweaty action heroes, new weapons and bug fixes.

As we already knew last week, Nakatomi Plaza has made its way to Verdansk along with survival camps and a CIA outpost a lá Rambo. New operators have also arrived in the form of John McClane and Rambo, both available to purchase on the store as part of two different bundles until June 18 at 9 PM PT / 5 AM BST.

The Die Hard bundle comes with the operator, a finishing move, three legendary blueprints, a legendary calling card, an emblem, and an epic watch and epic weapon charm. The Rambo bundle is slightly different and offers the operator, two finishing moves, three legendary weapon blueprints, a knife blueprint, legendary calling card, an emblem, and an epic watch and epic charm.

Power Grab is a limited-time mode that gets rid of the Gulag, instead getting back in the fight through buying your way back in or collecting dog tags from kills. The circle collapse will have five stages, with each dog tag collected taking you up another notch on the reward ladder.

You've watched it, now it's time to live it. 🔥 John McClane and Nakatomi Plaza make their Call of Duty debut later tonight as part of Season 3.5 Reloaded. See you then.pic.twitter.com/0knFCdHgNTMay 20, 2021 See more

More bugs have been squashed, with more fixes for those pesky out-of-bounds glitches people were exploiting in Verdansk. Weapon stats on the Great Pacific blueprint have also been fixed, as well as an issue with vanishing ID tags.

Raven Software has taken a step towards better accessibility for Warzone, too. A new accessibility options menu is available along with subtitles for "baked-in graphics in cinematics" and a better distinction between verbal and non-verbal sounds in subtitles.

There's also a ton of weapon adjustments—the AK-74u has received a nerf, "reining it back in line with other weapons in its class." PPSh-41 has been given a damage buff to bring it in line with other high-tier SMGs. The ZRG 20mm has also had a big overhaul, with Raven saying it "was not quite where we wanted it."

Check out the full patch notes in Raven's latest blog post. The update comes in at 14.9GB on PC for Warzone-only owners, and 18.1GB for those with Warzone and Modern Warfare installed.