Call of Duty: Warzone embraces the '80s with a Rambo cameo

Call of Duty: Warzone just nuked itself back into the '80s. And while that mostly means Verdansk has gone back in time a few decades, it looks like Activision is embracing the hair-metal decade by bringing Rambo into the battle royale.

The Call of Duty account teased a cameo from Sylvester Stallone's action hero via a vague tweet earlier this week—posting the stat sheet for a player named SURVIVORJOHN#1009062 with five games, five wins, and an infinite K/D ratio.

Does anyone know SURVIVORJOHN#1009062? Their #WarzoneReport is a sight to be seen. pic.twitter.com/EUFPmexQnFMay 5, 2021 See more

That tease was all but confirmed by a later tweet responding to a player asking for '80s action stars to show up in Warzone with a simple "🤔".

Pop culture has been on an '80s nostalgia streak for a hot minute, and videogames are hardly immune. Rambo joined the likes of Robocop and the Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11 last year. Meanwhile, Fortnite dedicated an entire season to effectively sucking up action heroes from film, TV and games, letting Ellen Ripley and Sarah Connor team up against the Alien and Terminator (and Predator, and Master Chief, and The Mandalorian, and so on).

Call of Duty: Warzone hasn't been quite so brazen with its cameos. But seeing as it did just explode itself into Black Ops – Cold War's '80s, it wouldn't be too wild to bring in a film star or two. Perhaps he'll even arrive with some themed weaponry—after all, what's Rambo without a Ram-bow?

Thanks, Eurogamer.