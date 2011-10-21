Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 trailer reveals revamped kill streak system, IW talk PC features

[VAMS id="a8sIfos187L70"]

Jut a few weeks before Modern Warfare 3 comes out, Infinity Ward reveal some major and encouraging changes to the way Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer works. In his opening comments executive producer Mark Rubins says that Infinity Ward took a hard look at Modern Warfare 2, and realised that they'd "made a game for one type of player, the high kill-count, low death," recognising that "that was really the only type of player that was getting rewarded."

Their solution for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer includes a healthy reshuffle of the way that kill streak rewards are earned. Points, not kills, are the key to accessing Modern Warfare 3's most powerful abilities. The reliance on points instead of kills is an interesting switch, because they can be earned by capturing points and helping out team mates as well as lining up the perfect headshot.

There are also three different classes with different unlock patterns. The assault class unlocks new gear through traditional points streaks, the support class carries over points streaks between deaths and gradually unlocks powerful support tools like UAV drones and gun turrets, and the Recon class unlocks new perk every couple of kills, transforming himself into an incredibly powerful super-soldier as the fight wears on. Infinity Ward say they've spent time trying to ensure that the perks are well balanced this time round, and there's no sign of anything like the game-ending nuke of Modern Warfare 2.

Elsewhere, Infinity Ward have been making some good noises about the PC version of Modern Warfare 3. Eurogamer note an exchange on the Call of Duty forums in which community manager Robert Bowling tackles questions about dedicated servers, and the kind of graphics options we can expect from the gargantuan sequel.

"The big feature for MW3 we are supporting is Dedicated Servers, this includes a server browser, voting, RCON, and more", writes Bowling, adding "we are embracing the Steam platform by integrating fully with Steam including friends list, Steam achievements."

Valve's anti-cheat tech will be employed to thwart hacks, layered over a number of other anti-cheat programs with a view to "keeping online multiplayer fun, fair, and secure for all players without limiting the control they expect on PC."

On the graphics side we can expect SSAO rendering, anti-aliasing, depth of field options and texture resolution options.

"We value the PC player and have gone to great lengths in providing a more rich experience for our players," Bowling writes. "We keep our ear near the ground and try to deliver items most requested."

Still no dinosaurs, though.

Modern Warfare 3 is out on November 11.