Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 sells faster than hotcakes at Sainsbury's

Professional seller of Jaffa Cakes and other foodstuffs, Sainsburys, announce that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was the best-selling item in their stores on release week. It made more money for the retailer than bread, milk, and somehow even Marmite to take the top spot. Marmite took revenge earlier today by leaping out of a lorry and spreading itself all over a British motorway, hurting no-one seriously but causing hours of delays for commuters.

The Telegraph reported the figures, revealed by Sainsbury's commercial director, and added that Call of Duty was toppled in the week after release by huge sales of Teacher's whisky. The two aren't thought to be related. It's a surprising fact given that Game recently issued profit warnings ahead of faltering sales. Could supermarkets be cutting into the profits of dedicated retailers?