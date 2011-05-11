Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 box art leaked?

Kotaku has been reporting on a series of possible Modern Warfare 3 leaks, and has turned up what might just be the cover for the PC edition of the next Call of Duty game. The logo on the cover image is the same as the one uncovered by a separate leak on the Electric Hydra forums , suggesting that this box art could be legitimate. There's also a logo for "Call of Duty Elite," which could be the premium Call of Duty online service that Activision have hinted at in the past. You'll find both images below.

In the recent Activision Blizzard earnings call , Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg discussed the formation of another Call of Duty "platform" in addition to Modern Warfare 3 and the micro-transaction funded Call of Duty Online.

"I told you we had formed a wholly-owned development studio called Beachhead to lead the creation of an all-new connected digital universe for the Call of Duty franchise," said Hirshberg, "this platform will include a suite of services and content plan that will unite and ignite the community like never before."

If Call of Duty Elite is real, it might well be this. There are more Modern Warfare 3 announcements to come soon enough. We'll have to wait and see if the following images are real.